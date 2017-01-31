Opisyal ng Zambales sinuspinde

Sinuspinde ng Sandiganbayan ang isang opisyal ng Zambales provincial government kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong kasong graft.

Si Roberto Corpus, dating officer-in-charge ng Provincial Assessor’s Office ng Zambales ay sinuspinde ng 90 araw. Siya ngayon ay Administrative Officer ng probinsya, ayon sa Office of the Ombudsman.

“Considering the validity of the Information and that the accused is charged with violation of Republic Act 3019 as amended, covered by Section 13 thereof, it is mandatory for the Court, and there are no “ïfs” and “buts” about it, to issue the corresponding preventive suspension,” saad ng desisyon ng korte.

Si Corpus ay sinampahan ng kasong graft kaugnay ng pagbibigay umano ng tax declaration sa isang Victor Balicas Sr., kahit na ang ari-arian na ipinatala nito ay saklaw ng tax declaration na nasa pangalan ni Rolando Young.

Sinabi ng Ombudsman na posibleng nalikha si Corpus ng “conflicting legal interests over the said parcel of lot.”

Inatasan ng Sandiganbayan ang Provincial Governor ng Zambales na ipatupad ang suspensyon.

