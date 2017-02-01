Maxine Medina bumanat uli: I gave my best..my heart and my soul!!!



PARA kay Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina, ibinigay niya ang kanyang puso’t kaluluwa sa pagrampa nu’ng nakaraang 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant kung saan umabot siya hanggang sa Top 6.

Hindi naibigay ng dalaga ang inaasam-asam na Miss Universe back-to-back win ng madlang pipol para sa Pilipinas. Si Miss France Iris Mittenaere ang nanalong 2016 Miss U. Balitang balak magbakasyon muna ni Maxine kasama ang kanyang model-actor boyfriend na si Marx Topacio pagkatapos ng Miss U.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post si Maxine ng mensahe para sa lahat ng mga sumuporta sa kanya.

“I feel so blessed to have the honor of representing my country the Philippines. I gave and offered my best, my heart and my soul as I stepped out on the stage to represent the entire nation at this year’s Miss Universe pageant! I am so proud to have been given the opportunity of wearing the Philippine sash for a month of hosting this historical event,” aniya.

“After seven months of preparations, through ups and downs, when I go to sleep, I am at peace and comforted knowing that the entire country believes in me. Yesterday, when I was called to be part of the top 6 finalists, I knew that I could make it because I believe in myself. I KNOW THAT I AM CAPABLE AND I ROSE FROM THE CHALLENGES that I’ve been through. Most importantly, I know that my fellow Filipinos also think that I CAN.”

“I am fortunate to be part of this momentous gathering of the most beautiful women in the universe that took place in our country. To have experienced this milestone makes me very happy because I was able to bring the Filipino nation together as one.

“To my fellow candidates, it is a privilege to share this wonderful journey with you. Sa aking mga kababayan at kapwa Filipino, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng suporta at pagmamahal na ipinakita ninyo sa akin!”

Isang pamilyang tumutok ang buong sambayanang Pilipino sa ginanap na 65th Miss Universe pageant sa live telecast at special coverage na inihatid ng ABS-CBN noong Lunes.

Mas pinanood ang tinaguriang “most beautiful day in the universe” sa Kapamilya Network na pumalo sa national TV rating na 27.4% base sa national urban at rural TV ratings ng Kantar Media.

Maging mga taga-Mega Manila at Metro Manila ay mas tinutukan ang laban ni Miss Universe-Philippines Maxine Medina, na umabot hanggang top 6, sa ABS-CBN. Nakapagtala ang ABS-CBN ng TV rating na 28.2% sa Mega Manila, habang pumalo naman ito ng 30.8%.

Pagkatapos pa lang ng pageant at pagkakorona sa pinakabagong Miss Universe na si Iris Mittenaere ng France ay agad na nagbigay ng recap at updates si Gretchen Fullido mula mismo sa SM Mall of Asia Arena sa programang News Patrol. Tuloy ang pagtutok dito ng pageant fans kaya naman nagtala ang programa ng national TV rating na 20.2%.

Sinundan pa ito ng live coverage ni Dyan Castillejo sa unang presscon ng bagong Miss U na napanood sa DZMM TeleRadyo. Pag-anunsiyo pa lang na gaganapin ang Miss Universe sa bansa ay nakaantabay na ang ABS-CBN para ihatid sa mga Pilipino, na kilala bilang best pageant fans sa mundo, ang pinakakomprehensibong coverage sa kumpetisyon.

Makasaysayan ang 65th Miss Universe dahil muli itong nagbabalik sa Pilipinas matapos itong huling idaos noong 1994. Kaisa ng ABS-CBN ang LCS Group, Solar Entertainment, at Miss Universe Organization bilang network partner para maihatid sa mas maraming manood ang ginanap na beauty pageant.

ABS-CBN na ang naging tahanan ng Miss Universe sa Philippine television simula pa noong 2010, ang taon kung kailan muling nakapasok sa top 5 ang bansa sa pamamagitan ni Venus Raj. Sa Kapamilya Network din nakita ng publiko ang laban ng iba pang kinoronahang Miss Universe-Philippines na sina Shamcey Supsup-Lee, Janine Tugonon, Ariella Arida, Mary Jean Lastimosa, at maging si 2015 Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach sa pag-broadcast nito via satellite mula pa sa United States (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015), Brazil (2011), at Russia (2013).

Panoorin ang replay ng 65th Miss Universe pageant ngayong Linggo (Feb. 5) after Gandang Gabi Vice sa Sunday’s Best.