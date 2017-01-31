Angel medyo tumaba, tuloy pa kaya sa paglipad bilang Darna?

NAG-PREMIERE ang bagong hairdo ni Angel Locsin sa birthday party ng Star Cinema head na si Ms. Malou Santos.

Angel came very simple. She was clad in a black outfit at obvious na medyo tumaba siya, thus, the black number.

Nakakatawa na pahulaan sa isang website kung naka-wig o hindi si Angel. It was obvious naman na hindi siya nakapeluka, ‘no, so what’s the point of asking?

Anyway, pahulaan pa ngayon kung may ginawa ng legal action si Angel sa salon na sinasabing naging dahilan kung bakit nagkaroon ng problema sa kanyang buhok. At pahulaan pa rin kung siya pa rin ang bibida sa bagong “Darna” movie.