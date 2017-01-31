Rachel Alejandro nag-sorry kay Regine, umamin sa kasalanan

STARLET singer Rachel Alejandro once called Regine Velasquez pala an overrated singer.
This prompted one Regine fan para i-confront si Rachel and said, “@racheljalejandro see how nice regine is…and you would say that she is the most overrated singer in the Phil???”
Nag-reply naman si Rachel and said, “@minalucia143 You are absolutely right. She is truly the nicest lady and one of the greatest singers of this country. And u know what’s the best part about her? She forgave me for that mistake. I’m quite sure she heard about it from the papers but she never once mentioned it or treated me badly because of it even if she had every reason to.
“I must have been out of my mind when I said those things. Maybe I was envious of her. I dont know because those days I used to go out and party a lot. I think wala akong tulog when I did that interview. It was not my proudest day.
“I’ve never personally apologized to Ms. Regine although I made a public apology on Ricky Lo’s column to all those I hurt during that incident.
“I can see you are a fan of hers and I want u to know that I am now a big fan, too. She is all class – a good person through and through.”
“@reginified Thank u for watching and not hating me. I am owning up to the wrong doing and hope her other fans will forgive me as well,” message niya sa isa pang fan ni Regine.
