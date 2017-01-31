James, Nadine pilit ibinabagsak ng nega at pekeng JaDine fans

ONE female fan saw James Reid and Nadine Lustre while inside a boutique.

Natural mente, her initial reaction is to pose with them. Pinagbigyan naman siya.

Problem is, James and Nadine seemingly showed their displeasure. Hindi kasi sila nakangiti sa photo which surface in one popular website. That photo yielded mostly negative reaction. Walang habas na binash ang magdyowa.

“Halata namang napilitan lang sila. Nagreflect naman sa picture te. Naiissue kasi nga attitude problem.”

“TRUE. THEY ARE ALWAYS LIKE THAT. the very reason i stopped going gaga over them upon meeting them here abroad. They didn’t seem the least grateful for having fans that even went crazy selling tickets around the city for their concert. Pweh.”

“Huh? Eh, ayan ang ebidensya, malamig pa sa Alaskan ice ang reaction ni James, at mas mapakla pa sa hilaw na saging ang ngiti ni Nadine. Say whatever you want, pero maraming mga mas malalaking artista, pati mga rockstars, kaysa sa JaDine ang gracious sa mga fans na nagpapapicture sa kanila. That picture simply shows rudeness on the part of JaDine. Aminin ninyo yan.”

“Dati naman Ng ganyan Yan mga Yan. Ang daming stories from Davao dati Tas Yung Sa Ilocos Pati Sa Singapore ganyan Talaga mga Yan masusungit… team real… real Na masusungit.”

“Gustong gusto ko sila noong DNP to OTWOL pero ngayon hindi na, parang hindi sila ganon ka-approachable at hindi sincere ang pagmamahal sa fans. mas mukha pang nice yung mga koreanong artista na nagbabakasyon dito kesa sa dalawang ito. sana turuan sila ng PR ng Viva.”

Ang harsh ng comments, ‘no?

But there are those who defended JaDine as one guy said, “If the bashers of Jadine thinks by putting them down it will make their own idols great, no way… Jadine are in a different league that other LTs can’t outdo. Mapapagod lang kayong mga fans ng ibang LT ng kaka-bash sa Jadine.”

“Bakit nanggagalaiti kayong 2 sa galit sa Jadine. Inagrabyado ba nila kayo? Close kayo sa kanila mga ‘te??? Kunyari mga concerned pa kayo, pero numero uno kayong bashers na galing sa iisang fandom na desperado na kaya lahat gagawin para siraan ang Jadine,” wailed another fan of the two.