Barbie kakapain, aamuyin ang 4 na Kapuso hunk Bandera

SA unang araw ng buwan ng mga Puso (Feb. 1), kilig ang hatid ng Tonight With Arnold Clavio kasama ang stars ng hit Kapuso romcom series na Meant To Be. Mas makikilala pa ang mga bidang sina Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner at Addy Raj sa trivia game na “Sino?” kung saan mabubuko kung sino sa cast ang pinakamakulit sa set, pinakamadalas manlibre, pinakamadalas natutulog between takes, at kung anu-ano pa. Susubukin din kung sino sa apat na leading men ang ka-match ni Barbie sa masayang compatibility test. At sa game na “Nakaka-touch”, huhulaan ni Barbie kung sino sa apat ang tinutukoy sa pamamagitan lamang ng pagkapa, paghawak, at pag-amoy. Hindi rin dapat palagpasin ang pinakabagong laro ng TWAC kung saan pag-susuutin ng cheek retractor o mouth guard ang mga game na game na bisita. Abangan ang masayang kwentuhan sa Tonight With Arnold Clavio ngayong Miyerkules, 10:15 p.m., sa GMA News TV.

