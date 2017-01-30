150 terror suspect nagkalat pa -AFP By John Roson Bandera

Aabot sa 150 pang terror suspect ang nakalalaya matapos bombahin ng militar ang kanilang mga pinagkutaan sa Butig, Lanao del Sur, ayon sa militar. Tinutugis pa ng mga kawal ang mga bandido, na pawang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf, Maute group, at Ansar al Khilafah Philippines, sabi ni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla sa isang pulong-balitaan. Ayon kay Padilla, nagpulasan sa iba-ibang lugar ang mga target matapos ang airstrike at pagpapaputok ng kanyon ng militar noong Enero 25 at 26. Tumanggi si Padilla na magbigay ng ibang detalye sa pagtugis. Una dito, inihayag ng militar na 15 terror suspect ang napatay at walo pa, kabilang ang mataas na lider ng Abu Sayyaf na si Isnilon Hapilon, ang nasugatan. Tatlong kampo rin ng mga bandido ang nakubkob matapos ang pambobomba. Inaalam pa ng mga kawal ang kasalukuyang kondisyon ni Hapilon, na napaulat na nangangailangan ng dugo matapos magtamo ng matinding pinsala. “Kung siya (Hapilon) ay nasawi na o buhay pa ay hindi pa po natin batid at patuloy po nating inaalam po yan sa mga oras na ito,” ani Padilla. Si Hapilon, orihinal na nakabase sa Basilan, ay nasa Lanao para magtayo ng Islamic state sa Central Mindanao, sa utos diumano ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, ayon sa defense department. Noong Linggo ng gabi, sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na si Hapilon na ang itinuturing na pinakamataas na lider ng ISIS sa Pilipinas. Kaugnay ng patuloy na opensiba sa Lanao del Sur, naghanda naman ang mga awtoridad para sa posibleng pagkalat ng gulo at pagpasok ng mga terror suspect sa katabing rehiyon ng Northern Mindanao. “We have concentrated on containment and prevention of spillover,” sabi ni Supt. Surki Serenas, tagapagsalita ng Northern Mindanao regional police. Nagtayo na ng mga checkpoint sa mga boundary at pinalakas pa ang pagkalap ng intelligence report, aniya.

