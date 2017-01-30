Solenn, Erwan Heusaff pinuna ang maling translation sa sagot ni Miss France INQUIRER.net

PINUNA ng magkapatid na sina Solenn at Erwan Heusaff ang maling translation sa sagot ni Miss France, na siyang itinanghal na bagong Miss Universe 2016.

Tinanong ng host na si Steve Harvey ang Top 3 ng Miss Universe ng magkakaparehong tanong na, “Name something in the course of your life that you failed in and tell us what you learned from that experience.”

Sumagot si Miss France Iris Mittenaere ng French at ito’y isinalin naman sa Ingles ng kanyang interpreter sa sagot na, “I failed several times in my life. So I thought I failed the first time I went out on a casting because my name wasn’t on the list.”

Kinuwestiyon naman ni Solenn, na kilalang fluent sa French ang paggamit ng “casting.”

“The French translator said: ‘When I missed my first casting but what she really said was 1st year of medicine school,” sabi ni Solenn.

Idinagdag ni Solenn na mabuti na lamang at hindi nakaapekto kay Miss France ang naging pagsasalin ng interpreter ng kanyang sagot.

Itinama rin ng kapatid ni Solenn na si Erwan, ang naging pagsasalin ng interpreter sa sagot ni Miss France.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.