Bato sinuspinde ang gera kontra droga

INIHAYAG ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na isususpinde muna ang kampanya kontra droga habang ginagawang prayoridad ang paghabol laban sa mga pulis na sangkot sa katiwalian matapos naman ang pagkakasangkot ng ilang pulis sa Tokhang for ransom.

“Humanda kayo ngayon, kayong masasamang mga pulis. Wala na kaming war on drugs. Meron kami ngayong war on scalawags. Lilinisin namin ang hanay namin ngayon. Then after that, maybe, babalik na namin kami sa war on drugs. Linisin muna namin sabi ni Presidente,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Sa isang press conference, idinagdag ni Duterte na wala pang katiyakan kung kailan itutuloy ang kampanya kontra droga.

“I don’t know how long will it take to cleanse the PNP, but with each and every one of us cooperating, I am sure, kahit sabihin mo sigurong one month, kaya naming gawin ‘yan,” ayon kay dela Rosa.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng pagdukot at pagpatay sa negosyanteng sa Koreanong si Jee Ick-joo.

“No more anti-drug operations, we have to focus our efforts towards internal cleansing… The president will determine that and he will instruct us to go back to war on drugs, but for now no more drug operations… That is why starting today I dissolved the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group, all anti-drug units from the national, local to the police station level,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa. Inquirer