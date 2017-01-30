Duterte nagtalaga ng bagong MTRCB Chair Bandera

ITINALAGA ni Pangulong Duterte si Ma. Rachel Arenas bilang bagong Chairperson ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

Pinirmahan ni Duterte ang appointment paper ni Arenas noong Enero 20, 2017.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Chairperson, MTRCB, for a term expiring on 30, September 2017, vice Eugenio H. Villareal,” ayon sa appointment paper ni Arenas.

Matatandaang itinalaga rin ni Duterte si Mocha Uson bilang miyembro ng board ng MTRCB.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.