Duterte inaming hindi kayang tapusin ang problema sa droga hanggang Marso

INAMIN ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi na niya matutupad ang pangakong tapusin ang problema sa droga sa Marso, kasabay ng pagsasabing target na lamang niya na ito ay makamtan hanggang matapos na ang kanyang termino.
“The drug war? I will extend it to the last day of my term. Kasi wala na…,” sagot ni Duterte nang tanungin kung ano ang panibagong target.
Matatandaang nangako si Duterte na tatapusin ang problema sa droga sa loob ng anim na buwan, bagamat ito’y pinalawig ng tatlong buwan.
“March? Wala na. March of ‘pag patapos na. It should be during the last day of my term. Five years plus…,”ayon pa kay Duterte.
Idinagdag ni Duterte na hindi niya akalain ang lawak ng problema ng iligal na droga sa bansa.
” Mayor kasi ako noon. When I was making hambog, I said, Stop drugs…Ang paradigm ko was limited to Davao City. Little did I know when I became President and had access already to all information available and to my horror and the Filipinos and everybody including the human rights, thousands, hundred of thousands Filipinos surrendering everyday,” paliwanag pa ni Duterte.
