P146M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 saBiyernes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P146 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola nito sa Biyernes.

Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 23-47-34-14-52-57 sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi.

Umabot sa P141.9 milyon ang jackpot prize sa pinahuling bola. Nagkakahalaga ng P24.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P280,000 ang apat na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas.

Tig-P2,660 naman ang 373 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 8,276 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Biyernes at Linggo. Nagkakahalaga ng P20 ang taya sa bawat anim na numerong kombinasyon.

Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa logo 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa operasyon ng ahensya.

Samantala, ilulungsad naman ngayong araw ng PCSO ang expansion program ng Small Town Lottery “Bawat Taya Para sa Kawanggawa” na naglalayong makalikom ng dagdag na pondo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.