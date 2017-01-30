Surigao inuga ng magnitude 4.9 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.9 ang Surigao de Norte kahapon ng umaga.

Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology naramdaman ang lindol alas-10:43 ng umaga at ang sentro nito ay 15 kilometro sa silangan ng Burgos at may lalim na 27 kilometro. Ang lindol ay sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Naramdaman ang Intensity V sa Burgos at Intensity IV sa Surigao City, Del Carmen, Dapa at Pilar sa Surigao del Norte.

Intensity III sa Loreto. Dinagat Island, at Socorro sa Surigao del Norte.

Intensity II naman sa Palo, Leyte; San Francisco, Southern Leyte; General Luna, at Tubod sa Surigao del Norte.

May naramdaman ding Intensity II sa Borongan, Eastern Samar ang mga instrumento ng Phivolcs.

