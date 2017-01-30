Purisima nagpiyansa

Nagpiyansa si dating Philippine National Police chief Alan Purisima bago pa man maglabas ng warrant of arrest ang Sandiganbayan Fourth Division.

Nagkakahalaga ng P20,000 ang halagang inilagak ni Purisima o tig-P10,000 sa kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Usurpation of Authority.

Ayon sa reklamong inihain ng Office of the Ombudsman kahit na suspendido ay naki-alam si Purisima sa Oplan Exodus kung saan nasawi ang 44 miyembro ng Special Action Force sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao noong Enero 23, 2015.

Sinuspinde ng Ombudsman noon si Purisima kaugnay ng maanomalyang courier contract na pinasok ng PNP.

Kasama ni Purisima sa kaso ang dating SAF chief na si Getulio Napenas.

“That in December 2014 to January 2015, or sometime prior or subsequent thereto…. Allan La Madrid Purisima…. while under preventive suspension from office…. under pretense of official position and without being lawfully entitled to do so, conspiring with Getulio Pascua Napenas…. did then and there willfully, unlawfully and feloniously perform the function of the Chief of PNP by participating in the mission planning and supervision over the execution of Oplan Exodus,” saad ng reklamo.

Mayroon ding inihaing reklamo laban kay dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon Aquino III subalit hindi pa ito tapos imbestigahan ng Ombudsman.

