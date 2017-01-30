Death penalty sasalang na sa Kamara

Nakatakdang simulan sa plenaryo ng Kamara de Representantes ngayon (Martes) ang pagtalakay sa panukalang pagbabalik ng parusang kamatayan sa bansa.

Ayon kay House majority leader at Ilocos Norte Rep. Rodolfo Farinas kasama ang panukala sa prayoridad ng Duterte government na maisabatas ngayong taon.

“The bill will be sponsored on Tuesday at the latest,” ani Farinas.

Isa sa mga sponsor ng panukala ang chairman ng House committee on justice na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali.

Naghahanda na rin ang mga tutol sa panukala.

Sinabi ni Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza na dapat ang unang ipasa ng Kongreso ay ang mga panukala na mapapakinabangan ng tao gaya ng pagbaba ng buwis na ikinakaltas sa sahod ng mga manggagawa.

“Let us focus on passing the positives, and abandon the negatives. Tax cuts are highly positive. The death penalty is extremely negative,” ani Atienza. “The bill lowering income taxes is obviously among the priorities of both chambers, so we should approve it first, more so because the Senate cannot pass any tax reform bill until it has been endorsed by the House.”

Sinabi ni Atienza na kahit na sa Senado ay hati ang mga senador sa pagbabalik ng death penalty hindi katulad ng panukalang pababa ng buwis na pabor ang nakararaming mambabatas.

“We should take the cue from the Senate, which has categorically declared that while reducing income taxes is among their main concerns, the re-imposition of death sentences is not among their priorities,” dagdag pa ni Atienza.

30