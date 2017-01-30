Pilipinas bigo sa back-to-back win sa Miss U; Maxine nagtapos sa Top 6 By DJan Magbanua Bandera

BIGO ang Pilipinas na magkaroon ng back-to-back win para sa bansa matapos hindi makapasok sa Top 3 ang pambato nitong si Maxine Medina. Hindi pinalad na mapangalanan si Maxine sa Top 3 matapos ang question and answer portion. Sa ginanap na Miss Universe pageant sa MOA Arena dito mismo sa Pilipinas pumasok hanggang top 6 si Maxine. Malakas ang suporta ng mga Pinoy sa mga kandidata at tinawag sila ni Steve Harvey bilang “greatest fans in the world.” Kahit hindi nakapasok sa Top 3, Maxine slayed during the swimsuit competition with the host saying Maxine made history dahil nga sa back-to-back Top 13 finish para sa Pilipinas. Ayon kay Mickey Boardman, judge at Editorial Director ng popular fashion and pop-culture magazine PAPER, Maxine was among who stood up sa ginawang swimsuit competition.

