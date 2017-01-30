Miss Philippines Maxine Medina pasok sa Top 9 Bandera

HINDI binigo ni Miss Philippines Maxine Medina ang kanyang kapwa Filipino nang makapasok siya sa Top 9 ng prestihiyosong Miss Universe na ginaganap ngayon sa Mall of Asia Arena. Dahil dito, pinatunayan ni Maxine na hindi “one in a million” ang chance niya para maging Miss Universe, gaya nang mga sinasabi ng kanyang bashers. Bukod kay Maxine, na siyang huling tinawag sa listahan, ay sina Miss USA, Canada, Mexico, France, Columbia, Haiti, Kenya at ang crowd favorite na si Miss Thailand.

