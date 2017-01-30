Steve Harvey nagbigay pugay sa mga Pinoy: You are greatest fans in the world Bandera

BINIGYANG-pugay ni Miss Universe Steve Harvey ang mga Filipino dahil sa mainit na pagtanggap nito sa kanya at sa 86 kandidata ng patimpalak. “You are the greatest fans in the world,” sey ni Harvey matapos ipakita ang ginawang pagtanggap ng mga Pinoy sa mga kandidata sa mga lugar na pinuntahan ng mga ito bago pa ang pageant. Isa-isang ibinida rin ni 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach ang iba’t ibang lugar sa bansa habang kasama ang ilang kandidata. Ibinandera rin naman ni Miss Philippines Maxine Medina ang ilang pagkaing Pinoy gaya ng balut na reding-ready namang kinain ng ilang kandidata.

