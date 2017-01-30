Miss Universe mainit na nagsimula; Miss Philippines pasok sa Top 13

Simula na ang Miss Universe competition at kwela na agad ang umpisa.

Pagpasok pa lang ng most controversial host ng Miss Universe na si Steve Harvey nagsalita na siya agad tungkol sa bloopers niya.

“We’re going to get it right this time.” biro ni Steve sabay sabing nagpatingin na siya sa mata para lang dito.

“One thing I learned in life you just got to keep moving forward.” dagdag pa niya.

Pinakilala din ni Steve si reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach at kinamusta ito.

Ayon kay Pia ok naman siya at sana raw ay kahit ipasa na nya anf korona ay suportahan pa rin siya ng mga tao.

“I never got to thank you Steve. Thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe.” sey ni Queen P.

Sinagot naman siya ni Steve ng: “And thank you for making me the most popular host on Miss Universe.”

Pagkatapos nito ay tinawag na ang Top 13:

Kenya

Indonesia

USA

Mexico

Panama

Peru

Columbia

Philippines

France

Brazil

Canada

Haiti

Thailand