Miss Universe 2016 kokoronahan ngayon sa Pinas

ILANG minuto na lang at magpapatalbugan sa ganda, kaseksihan, katalinuhan ang 86 pinakamagagandang babae sa balat ng universe. Alas-8 ngayong umaga ay magsisimula na ang labanan, na inaasahang magbibida sa buong mundo ng ganda ng Pilipinas na siyang magdudulot ng pagtaas ng turismo sa bansa. Ngayon din ang huling araw na isusuot na Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach ang kanyang korona at saka ipapasa sa bagong tatanghaling Miss Universe. Ang kontrobersyal na Emmy Award winner na si Steve Harvey — na siyang nag-announce ng maling winner noong nakaraang patimpalak — ang siya ring magiging host sa labanan ngayon. Matunog ang mga pangalan ng Latin American beauties na pinangungunahan ni Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar at Miss Peru Valeria Piazza, base na rin sa online betting sites. Malakas din si Marina Jacoby, ang pambato ng Miss Brazil, na posibleng ikalawang black woman na kokoronahang Miss Universe.

