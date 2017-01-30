Café France Bakers target makisalo sa liderato ng PBA D-League

Mga Laro Ngayon

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. Tanduay vs Wangs

5 p.m. Café France vs Cignal

Team Standings: AMA (2-0); JRU (2-0); Café France (1-0); Racal (1-0); Wangs (1-0); Cignal (0-1); Tanduay (0-1); Victoria (0-1); Batangas (0-2); Blustar (0-2)

PILIT susustinahin ng Café France Bakers ang mainit na simula sa paghahangad nitong makisalo sa liderato ng 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup sa pagsagupa sa Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes ngayon sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City.

Hangad ng Café France na masungkit ang ikalawang sunod na panalo matapos nitong maitala ang dominanteng 83-67 panalo kontra Tanduay Rhum Masters noong nakaraang Lunes.

Kumpiyansa si Café France coach Egay Macaraya sa komposisyon ng bagong bihis nitong koponan matapos na agad magpamalas ng husay at mag-ambag sa panalo ang mga baguhang sina Paul Desiderio at Michael Calisaan sa paglalaro sa liga.

“My recruits stepped up and that’s the positive for us. Hopefully, that continues and everybody starts jelling,” sabi ni Macaraya.

Gayunman, nahaharap ang Bakers sa matinding pagsubok mula sa Hawkeyes na hangad na makabangon sa nalasap na 85-94 kabiguan kontra sa AMA Online Education Titans noong Martes.

Optimistiko naman si Cignal-San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez na ang kabiguan sa unang laro nito sa komperensiya ay hindi dapat na mag-alis sa kumpiyansa ng kanyang koponan.

“We just had to learn from the mistakes we had and look forward for our next game,” sabi ni Fernandez.

“It will be a tough one but it will help the players mature right away. If we get the maturity, we’ll be ready every game.”

Una munang magsasagupa ang Tanduay, na bitbit ang 0-1 kartada, at ang Wangs Basketball, na may 1-0 panalo-talong record, sa ganap na alas-3 ng hapon bago sundan ng Café France, na nasa ikalawang puwesto, at ang pilit babangon na Cignal-San Beda sa ikalawang laro ganap na alas-5 ng hapon.