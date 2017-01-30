Maxine pinatunayang may karapatang magwaging Miss Universe 2016

FOR the early risers today, tiyak na tutok na tutok sila sa 65th Miss Universe as it airs at 8 a.m.. And while they await the grand ceremonies with bated breath ay iisa lang ang inuusal nilang panala-ngin—palarin sana ang kinatawan nating si Maxine Medina.

Past Miss U winners themselves ay magkasalungat ang opinyon kabilang na sina Gloria Diaz at Margie Moran, na kung tutuusin either of their respective takes on Maxine’s fate today makes sense.

Ani Gloria, hindi raw magiging hospitable tingnan kung sa mismong host country magmumula ang successor ni Pia Wurtzbach.

Dahil du’n, Gloria has incurred the dismay, if not the ire of shallow-minded netizens whose fierce comments against the first Pinay Miss U winner have become too personal. Kesyo matanda na raw si Gloria at nai-insecure, samantalang ni katiting na insinuation na hindi bilib si Gloria kay Maxine ay wala sa kanyang tinuran.

Meanwhile, umani naman ng papuri ang mga pahayag ni Margie. Hindi raw porke tayo ang host country ng Miss U sa taong ito’y, Maxine’s chances of “conquering the universe” are slim and remote. Depende raw kasi ‘yon sa mga hurado, made up of not a single local judge, and how the girls project themselves during the pageant proper.

Uulitin namin, while Gloria’s and Margie’s dissenting opinions are equally worthy of note, we’d rather go for the former’s. But such likelihood (meaning, koronahan si Maxine as the next Miss U) cannot be helped nor thwarted, to disprove Gloria is to show her darnest best and emerge as the consistent highest scorer in all events.

Sa aming pagkakatanda, noong 1994 kung kailan ang kinatawan natin ay si Charlene Gonzales, she almost made it to the finals.

Nakakabilib na sana ‘yung “high tide-low tide” balik-tanong niya sa host on the number of islands in the country, but her answer in the final Q & A portion with reference to “Superwoman” (gayong wala namang ganito kundi si Supergirl lang) seemed to be the culprit.

Going back to Maxine, sa tanong if she stands a chance? Oo naman, automatically ay may lulugaran siya sa semis. As to the finals, the possibility rests on her shoulders.

So, what else are we supposed to say kundi good luck, Maxine! Manalo-matalo, alam naming you’ve made our country proud in the eyes of the universe!