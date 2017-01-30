Aljur matapang na hinarap si Robin; walang naganap na bantaan at sumbatan By Ambet Nabus Bandera

HOW true kaya ang tsika na nitong weekend ay naganap na rin finally ang paghaharap ni Aljur Abrenica at ng future father in law niyang si Robin Padilla? Ayon sa ating source, isang afternoon siesta ang inihanda ni Kylie para sa pagtatagpo ng dalawang lalaking mahal na mahal niya and though wala namang mga eksenang gaya ng iniisip natin na sigawan at sumbatan, masaya raw ang future Mrs. Aljur Abrenica dahil open na ang communication lines ng kanyang fiance at ama. Hindi na nagbigay ng iba pang detalye ang ating source, pero aniya it was a “very cordial” encounter between the two gentleman. Well, kung totoo man ang balitang ito, e di, bongga! Talaga namang walang dapat puntahan ang lahat ng ito kundi sa pag-uusap at pagkakasundo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.