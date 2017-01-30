Litrato ni Agot na walang make-up nilait ng netizens

WALANG takot na nag-post si Agot Isidro ng photo niya na walang make-up.
When it surfaced sa isang po-pular website, left and right na lait ang inabot ng singer.
Ang harsh ng comments kay Agot. One said, “Looks like an 80 yr old” while another wailed, “pwedeng panakot sa daga.”
“Ayan! Puro kc negatron sa katawan. pumektus sa feslak. Pakainin yan mukhang gutom!” say ng isa pang basher.
“I wonder why she used to be called as CRUSH NG BAYAN decades ago. Hindi naman attractive ang beauty niya kahit before pa,” one guy opined.
But there are those who defended the singer.
“Sa edad nya na yan at walang retoke walang filter tapos ganyan pa yung lighting aarte ka pa ba nakita ko yan sa personal last week lang ang ganda nya kaya sa liwanag lang yan wala beautify yung cam nya ahahahhaja mema lang,” say ng isang maka-Agot.
“Kudos to Agot. Secure sa sariling katawan para magpost ng unfiltered and unedited closeup shot.
Walang sinabi ang ibang mga batang artista na puro photoshop ang IG posts,” papuri ng isang fan ng singer.
