Veteran actress maraming pasabog sa nakaraan nila ni Erap

CONTINUATION ng aming column item ng nakaraang Huwebes tungkol sa aabangang talk show ni Butch Francisco. On which local channel mapapanood ‘yon, the answer is wala.

Ang kuwento, ang Pinoy producer nito ay Canada-based. May mga existing programs na ito roon which he markets there, pero first time na mangyayaring dito manggagaling ang produced material.

For the still-untitled show, Butch gets veteran actress Perla Bautista for its pilot episode. Walang dalawang salitang nagpaunlak si Tita Perla for the scheduled Sunday taping, na one hour na mas maagang nakagayak na awaiting her sundo from her residence to the temporary studio.

Puring-puri rin ni Tito Butch ang kanyang interviewee who made the job much easier for the creative/technical staff dahil dala na nito ang dalawang photo albums to be used as visuals interspersed with the sit-down interview.

Pagbibida ng nagbabalik na host (na mauuna pa yatang mai-resurrect ang hosting career kesa kay Kris Aquino), dapat abangan sa interview niya kay Tita Perla ang ikinuwento nito tungkol sa nakaraan nila ng ngayo’y Manila City Mayor Joseph Estrada.

Kung ang target airing nito sa Canada (which will also be seen on the web) ay sa April, surprise token ba ito for Erap in his birth month?