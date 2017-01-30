Sam Pinto agaw-eksena sa Ang Probinsyano: kakampi o kaaway? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MAINIT ang naging pagtanggap ng manonood pati na ng mga netizens sa pagpasok ng karakter ng sext actress na si Sam Pinto sa Primetime Bida series na FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. In fairness, agad na tumatak ang pagpapaseksi ni Sam sa Ang Probinsyano bilang si Isabel lalo na sa mga netizen na tulo-laway sa kaseksihan ng bagong Kapamilya actress. Sa huling episode ng serye, pinatunayan ni Sam na pamatay pa rin ang katawan niya lalo na kapag gumiling-giling na! Kahit nga ang mga karakter nina Coco Martin at Arjo Atayde bilang sina Cardo and Joaquin ay talagang napa-nganga nang makita siya. Pero agad na binasag ni “Chairman” (played by Ronnie Lazaro), ang leader ng pinaka-powerful na mafia sa bansa. Aniya siya na ang nagmamay-ari kay Isabel kaya wala nang pwedeng mang-angkin dito. At mukhang may paglalagyan ang sinumang magtatangka na agawin sa kanya si Isabel. Ano nga kayang klase ng karakter ang gagampanan ni Sam bilang Isabel sa Ang Probinsyano? Makakatulong kaya siya sa misyon ni Cardo o isa na naman itong bagong kalaban na mas magpapahirap sa kanya ngayong nananatili pa rin siyang wanted sa batas? Napapanood pa rin ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN after TV Patrol.

