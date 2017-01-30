Kanino dapat mapunta si Dingdong: kay Andrea o kay Megan?

JUST by watching the series every night, puzzled pa rin ang mga Kapuso viewers kung sino ba ang pipiliin ni Pepe (Dingdong Dantes) kina Sarri (Megan Young) at Venus (Andrea Torres) sa top-rating at well-loved series ng Kapuso Network gabi-gabi, ang Alyas Robin Hood.
Base sa mga komento ng netizens, ito ang kanilang dilemma dahil pati ang mga netizen na adik sa ARH ay may hating reaksyon kung sino ba dapat ang piliin ni Pepe.
May isang follower ang nag-comment sa Facebook page ng GMA program na dapat daw ay si Sarri ang piliin dahil siya ang first love at unang nagpasaya kay Pepe. Pero may ilan naman na sinasabi na dapat daw ay magmahal nang muli si Pepe at deserve rin naman daw ni Pepe ang sumaya. Ang gulo.
Pero kahit na ganu’n, kaabang-abang pa rin ang istorya ng Alyas Robin Hood. Handa na bang tanggapin nina Dean at Maggie (Cherie Gil) ang pagbagsak nila o patuloy pa rin nitong pababagsakin si Alyas Robin Hood? Napapanood pa rin ang ARH after Encantadia sa GMA Telebabad.
