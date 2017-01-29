Anyare? Angel napag-iwanan na raw nina Bea, Maja at Kim By Ambet Nabus Bandera

AT habang rumarampa ang mga beauties from all over the world, nakakagulat din ang mga photos ni Angel Locsin kung saan makikita ang kanyang short hair. Bagay naman kay Angel ang aura niya pero sa mga sanay na lagi siyang nakikita na mahaba ang buhok, natural na nakakapanibago yun. Nakipagsabayan si Angel sa photos ng much younger ladies like Nadine Lustre and company na para bang nagsasabi na, “Hello, nandito pa rin ako!” Matagal nang nakatengga si Angel. Mas nauna pang magkaroon ng project sa kanya si Maja Salvador na nakasama niya noon sa sa seryeng The Legal Wife. Naunahan na rin siya nina Angelica Panganiban, Arci Muñoz, Bela Padilla at Bea Alonzo na humahataw ngayon sa mga projects nila sa ABS-CBN. Hindi pa kasali riyan ang mga pambatong female youngstars gaya nina Kathryn Bernardo, Sarah Geronimo, Kim Chiu at Anne Curtis. So, kelan na nga ba siya lilipad dahil tila nawala na rin ang bertud ng proyekto na ang huling tsismis ay isasali raw sa MMFF 2017. Kaya nga raw napapadalas ang pag-akyat sa bundok ni Angel dahil kasali raw ito sa training niya bilang Darna.

