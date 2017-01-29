Aiza umurong ang buntot kay Tito Sen; pinilit daw mag-sorry

“UNA, nagkaroon ng miscommunication siguro. Siguro mali ang intindi sa pronouncements na lumabas sa social media so that’s what the reaction Aiza (Seguerra) gave,” paliwanag ni Sen. Tito Sotto sa isang interview.

He then revealed na nag-apologize na sa kanya si Aiza Seguerra.

“She texted me. She apologized for her statement and for calling me out and she now understands that (she) should concentrate on the issue, not on the personality,” dagdag pa ng senador sa kanyang interview na lumabas online.

Nag-away ang dalawa tungkol sa distribution ng condom sa public high schools. Kinontra ni Sen. Sotto ang panukala habang pabor naman doon si Aiza.

So, what was the reaction of the netizens?

“Text lang? Di phone o personal? Grabe ka Aiza wala kang takot ibash ang iba sa social media pero pag apologies hanggang text ka lang. Tama si Sotto, you’ll never be half a man he is,” said one fan of the senator.

“Sorry siguro for fighting against him pero not for her stand on the issue. Kasi mali naman talaga yung hanash ni Tito Sotto eh (ie na yung HIV cells daw eh nakakalusot sa condom).

“At pinipilit pa ni Tito Sotto na scientifically proven daw ‘yun, pero hindi naman masabi ‘yung source niya,” paniwala naman ng isang maka-Aiza.

Noong una ay bilib kami kay Aiza. She came to us as one celebrity na palaban, na may paninindigan, na hindi uurong sa anumang laban.

Bakit parang kinain ni Aiza ang kanyang mga kiyaw-kiyaw at bigla siyang naduwag kay senator Sotto?

Meron bang nag-advice sa kanya na mag-sorry?

Kung kami kay Aiza, paninindigan namin ang aming paniniwala. Why say sorry for your stand on the issue? Helllooooooo!!!