Kalat na: MMFF muling kinuwestiyon dahil sa kulang na budget

PARANG batang nagsusumbong ang dating sa amin ng naging “eksena” ng Superstar na si Nora Aunor kay Sen. Grace Poe during the Senate hearing ng Resolution 257 na inihain ni Sen. Tito Sotto entitled “Recommending the Metro Manila Development Authority to Establish a Film Festival Exclusively for Independent Films During the Long Semestral Break.”

Si Senadora Grace ang chairman ng committee na nag-handle ng hearing which is the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media.

Nagsumbong si Nora kay Sen. Grace kung paano raw siya “binastos” ng production ng controversial film na “Oro” particularly ng director mismo nito na si Alvin Yapan na present din during the hearing.

Sa loob ng limang dekada niya sa industriya, this is the first time raw na naka-experience si Nora na nakapag-shooting na siya for two days at ni hindi man lang sinabihan that she was already replaced by

another actress sa pelikulang “Oro.”

At doon, harapang sinabi ni Nora kay Sen. Grace sa Senado na sinungaling ang nabanggit na director.

“Sinumbong” din ni Nora kung ano ang nabasa niya sa script na kung paano papatayin supposedly sa pelikula ang isang aso na siyang naging ugat ng isang malaking isyu sa MMFF.

“The Metro Manila Film Festival has been a source of controversy for several years now. Wala yatang lumipas na MMFF year na walang controversy, so hindi naman kakaiba ito, kaya nga siguro panahon na para lagyan natin ng mas maayos na kasunduan para hindi ito maulit taun-taon.

“From previous allegations that filmfest beneficiaries were not receiving their fair share of revenue, MMFF funds allegedly drying up, and now, to the current allegations involving the selection of films,” panimula ni Sen. Grace sa hearing.

Nag-complain din daw ang mga beneficiaries gaya ng Mowelfund na nagbibigay ng financial support to almost 4,500 members and hold intensive filmmaking workshops sa mga aspiring Pinoy filmmakers sa diminishing shares from proceeds sa MMFF last year.

Ang funds kasi na nakukuha nila sa MMFF ay ginagamit to support thousands of behind-the-camera workers in the industry.

Ipinaalala ni Sen. Grace na ang MMFF ay isinabatas bilang Proclamation No. 1459 to promote the “achievements of the New Society as a propaganda before and to encourage quality film production both in substance and in form” noong 1975.

Ang Executive Order 86-09 ay nag-uutos na ang donasyon ng Amusement Tax na makokolekta ng city and municipal mayors to the Metro Manila Film Festival Executive Committee as trustee pending identification of beneficiaries.

“Thus, part of the MMFF’s proceeds has also been allocated to the Film Academy of the Philippines and Film Development Council of the Philippines. MMFF also funds anti-film piracy campaigns, with a portion of its proceeds going to the Motion Picture Anti-Film Piracy Council and the Optical Media Board. We are holding this hearing, because we want to know how we can further support the local film industry,” sabi pa ni Sen. Grace Poe.

Tingin ng senadors, dapat daw ibalanse ang pagkakaroon ng good quality films at ang pagiging commercially viable nito.

We have to still ensure na kikita ang pelikulang Pilipino lalo na at may pinatutunguhan ang kinikita nito sa MMFF. Kaya nga raw nagkaroon ng MMFF kasi minsan ‘di na tayo makapag-compete sa Hollywood films noon.