Cast ng Meant To Be mapapalaban sa People vs The Stars

NGAYONG Linggo rin isang nakakakilig na episode ang mapapanood sa GMA comedy game show na People vs. The Stars kasama ang cast ng top-rating primetime series na Meant To Be na sina Barbie Forteza, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner. Sapat na kaya ang kanilang unity para masagot ang tricky questions na hatid ng power couple na sina Drew Arellano at Iya Villania? Mapagbigyan kaya sila ng kanilang fans para manalo? O makalimutan nila na idols nila ang mga ito? Makisaya kasama sa People vs. The Stars, 5 p.m. sa GMA 7 lang.

