2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards hahataw sa UNTV News

MAPAPANOOD na ang kabuuan ng matagumpay na 2nd Wish 107.5 Music Awards na ginanap sa Araneta Coliseum kamakailan.

Kakaibang WISHperiences nga ang nangyari sa nasabing event na ipalalabas na sa pamamagitan ng world premiere nito ngayong Linggo, Jan. 29, 8:30 p.m. sa media partner nitong UNTV News and Rescue at sa pamamagitan ng live streaming (via www.untvweb.com).

It will be simultaneously beamed live via Wish 107.5’s official Facebook (www.facebook.com/wishfm1075) at pati na rin sa YouTube (www.youtube.com/wish1075official) accounts.

The 2nd WMA was held last Jan. 16 sa Big Dome. The event, aptly themed “Your WISHclusive Gateway to the World,” honored the best of the country’s world-class acts who dominated the music scene, the airwaves and the social media for the past year.

The highest citations were given to the inaugural members of the WISHclusive Elite Circle, a group of artists whose WISHclusive videos reached at least 10 million YouTube views which includes the videos of Morisette (Secret Love Song at Against All Odds covers), Darren Espanto for his “Chandelier” and Bugoy Drilon for Matishayu’s “One Day”.

Described by judge/panelist Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano as a display of “what an awards night for music should really be like,” the revelry gathered thousands of avid Wishers and music fans to witness not only the announcement of the winners but also the exceptional performances of their favorite artists.

Grabe rin ang mga performance ng mga OPM artists tulad nina Jay R, Kris Lawrence, Jason Dy, Michael Pangilinan, Morissette, KZ, Zia Quizon, Sassa Dagdag, Marcelito Pomoy, BoybandPH at Tawag Ng Tanghalan finalists.

With advocacy and charity at its core, WISH 107.5 set itself apart from other awards as the station donated Php 100,000 to the chosen beneficiaries of the winners of the 11 major categories. UNTV News and Rescue may be viewed on UHF Ch. 37, Sky Direct Ch. 40, Cignal TV Ch. 92, Sky Cable (A) 33, Sky Cable (D) 58, Cable Link CH 77.