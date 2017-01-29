G Toengi kinuyog nina Mocha at Vivian; ipokrita at uhaw daw sa publicity



KINAMPIHAN ng dating sexy actress na si Vivian Velez si Mocha Uson sa pakikipagtarayan nito sa aktres at TV host na si G Toengi. Kilala ring die hard supporter ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Vivian.

Tinalakan ng actress-producer si G matapos nitong kuwestiyunin ang pagkakatalaga kay Mocha bilang board member ng MTRCB sa ginanap na meet-and-greet ng Filipino journalists kay Presidential Communications Sec. Martin Andanar sa US last week.

Sinagot na ni Mocha si G sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Facebook blog kung saan in-explain pa nito kung anu-ano ang qualifications na nakita sa kanya ni Digong para ilagay siya sa MTRCB. Dito sinabihan din niya ang aktres ng bugok ang utak.

Inupakan din ng mga followers ni Mocha si Giselle at sinabihan ng kung anu-anong masasakit na salita. Pero ayaw nang patulan ni G ang mga bashers at ang litanya ni Mocha laban sa kanya.

“Please girl, for you to even consider I’d retaliate by answering you or your followers, is not worth my energy and time. This issue is so beneath me!” sey ni G.

Narito naman ang mensahe ni Vivian Velez kay Giselle: “Some publicity hungry, hypocritical and intellectual wanna be, pretending not to care host just placed herself (yes, she placed herself intently and intentionally) right at the back of the most popular Filipino internet figure, hollering, ’giddiyap!

“Let’s go!’ Another Blue passport holder biatch that makes her believe that she is all knowing and superior than any of us. Remember your roots, girl!”