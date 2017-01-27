Junior Altas palaban pa sa korona By Angelito Oredo Bandera

BINIGO ng University of Perpetual Help ang Arellano University sa loob ng tatlong set, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14, upang buhayin ang tsansa na mapanatili ang korona sa juniors division ng NCAA Season 92 volleyball tournament Biyernes sa Filoil Flying Center sa San Juan City. Pinamunuan ni Paul Solamin ang Perpetual Help sa kanyang 14 hits habang si Marvien Castillo at Ivan Encila ay nagtala ng 13 at 12 puntos, ayon sa pagkakasunod, upang bitbitin ang Junior Altas na muling makaharap ang Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers, na kanilang tinalo sa finals noong nakaraang taon, sa ikalawang stepladder semifinals ngayong darating na Lunes. Gayunman, bitbit ng EAC ang twice-to-beat advantage matapos nitong okupahan ang ikalawang silya sa pagtatapos ng eliminasyon, na nagtulak sa Perpetual Help na kailangang talunin ito ng dalawang sunod para mapuwersa ang pagtuntong sa kampeonato kontra Lyceum of the Philippines University, na bitbit ang thrice-to-beat advantage sa finals. Ang kabiguan ay nangangahulugan sa nagtatanggol na kampeon na maagang pamamaalam at hahawi sa salpukan sa titulo sa pagitan ng LPU kontra EAC. “I have faith in my players and team that we will survive the stepladder semis and make it to the finals,” sabi lamang ni Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta, na asam itulak ang koponan sa ikasiyam na titulo at lumapit sa record sa liga na 15 kampeonato na hawak ng San Sebastian College. Sa sagupaan sa men’s division ay umasa ang College of St. Benilde sa lakas ni team captain Johnvic de Guzman upang biguin ang reigning titlist Perpetual Help, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14, sa playoff para sa ookupa sa unahang puwesto. Inihulog ng power-spiking na si de Guzman ang match-best na 23 hits na ang 20 ay mula sa spikes, dalawa sa block at isang service ace upang itulak ang Blazers sa pagsagupa sa semis sa No. 4 Arellano sa Lunes. Nahulog ang Altas sa No. 2 kung saan makakasagupa nito ang No. 3 na San Beda College. Kapwa bitbit ng St. Benilde at Perpetual Help ang twice-to-beat na bentahe.

