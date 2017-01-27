Queen Pia ipinagtanggol si Maxine sa ‘terno’ issue; Let’s just uplift her
9:08 pm | Friday, January 27th, 2017
TODO-tanggol si 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach kay Maxine Medina sa pagkakamali nito sa pagsagot sa tanong tungkol sa Filipiniana terno.
Sa isang panayam, sinabi nitong, “Hindi naman niya sasadyain ‘yun kung alam niya. Sa tingin ko she just honestly did not know. Let’s just uplift her instead of putting her down.”
“It’s a mistake. It wasn’t done intentionally. And are we really going to put our girl down because of a statement like that?
“We should be celebrating because she’s made it so far already. This girl has been training for months and months leading up to the competition.
“What she needs now is encouragement, along with the other candidates. Three days na lang!
“With this matter, with the mistake that she made, its just a mistake. It’s a mistake she did not know.
“Perhaps next time, she can be a little bit more mindful about the fact that she will share, especially that she is the host delegate. But it’s not over yet, we still have the final night,” mahabang pahayag pa ni Pia.
