Maxine Medina nag-sorry na sa ‘Imelda Marcos terno’ interview By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAG-SORRY na si Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina sa naging pagkakamali niya sa pagsagot sa tanong tungkol sa Filipiniana terno. Nasabi kasi ni Maxine sa isang interview during the preliminary competition ng 65th Miss Universe na si former First Lady Imelda Marcos ang “nag-imbento” ng terno. Dahil dito, umani na naman ng pambabatikos ang Pinay beauty queen, lalo na sa social media. Bakit daw kailangang magsalita pa ang dalaga ng mga bagay na hindi naman siya sigurado. Paglilinaw naman ni Maxeine, “Sorry for that word… Mali lang ‘yung word na nagamit ko. ‘Wag niyo naman sana seryosohin. I did really research it. I read a lot about it.” Aniya, ang sasabihin talaga dapat ay “popularize” hindi “invented.”

