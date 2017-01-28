Si Pia lang ang nag-iisang Miss U para kay Marlon Stockinger By Jun Nardo Bandera

SI Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach pa rin ang pinili ng car racer na si Marlon Stockinger nang papiliin kung sino ang bet niya sa 86 kandidata ng Miss U 2016. Sa kanyang Twitter account, nag-post pa rin si Marlon ng photo ni Pia kasama ang co-host nito sa prelims ng Miss U the other night na may caption na, “A lot of beautiful contestants tonight at the prelims but I still pick the host ftw @PiaWurtzbach 😉 #MissUniverse!” Inaasahang mas marami pang palitan ng sweet messages sa pagitan ng dalawa kapag natapos na ang reign ni Pia bilang Miss Universe.

