Vice Ganda nakiusap sa mga nanlalait kay Maxine Medina By Alex Brosas Bandera

For Vice Ganda, dapat nang tigilan ang pamba-bash sa ating Miss Universe candidate na si Maxine Medina. Of late, katakot-takot na bashing kasi ang inabot ni Maxine. “Pag nanalo ‘yon, pride nating lahat. Kaya ipagdasal natin, trabahuhin natin na manalo ‘yong kandidata natin,” say ni Vice sa recent interview niya while promoting his Valentine concert “Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda Sa Araneta: Nagmahal. Nasaktan. Nag-concert, sa Feb. 14 at the Big Dome. Aware na Maxine is being bashed for mangling the King’s language, say ni Vice, “Eh, sa ibang bansa makarinig sila ng ganu’n na mali ‘yong Ingles (ay) wala naman silang pakialam, hindi naman big deal ‘yon. Sa Pilipinas lang naman big deal talaga ‘yang pag-i-Ingles.”

