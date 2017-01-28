Nagmumurang dibdib ni Jessy tinakpan ni Luis, inasar ng bashers

Nag-post si Luis Manzano ng photo nila ni Jessy Mendiola sa kanyang Instagram account.

Naka-two piece bikini yata si Jessy and gentleman that he is, Luis decided to put an emoji sa cleavage area ng boobs ng sexy actress dahil nagmumura ang dibdib nito. Ito ang paraan ni Luis para bigyan ng protection si Jessy.

Marami ang natuwa sa gentlemanly gesture ni Luis pero marami rin ang nainis.

“Arte nyu Luis at Jessy pinapa inggit nyu LNG si angel itago nyu nlng relasyon nyung dalawa kkaumay kana dami mo ng nasaktan na babae Luis. Di ako matataka sa susunod si Jessy naman paiiyakin mu,” said one basher.

“Takot na c luis mawalan ng papatol sa kania pag nwla pa yan. kaya bantay sarado na. alam na ndi na xa babalikan ni angel,” say ng isa pang basher.

“I’m not a fan of Jessie but i like her. She looks like a nice person. Enjoy whatever you have with Luis. People deserve to be happy,” katwiran naman ng isang fan kay Jessy.