Nagmumurang dibdib ni Jessy tinakpan ni Luis, inasar ng bashers

Nag-post si Luis Manzano ng photo nila ni Jessy Mendiola sa kanyang Instagram account.
Naka-two piece bikini yata si Jessy and gentleman that he is, Luis decided to put an emoji sa cleavage area ng boobs ng sexy actress dahil nagmumura ang dibdib nito. Ito ang paraan ni Luis para bigyan ng protection si Jessy.
Marami ang natuwa sa gentlemanly gesture ni Luis pero marami rin ang nainis.
“Arte nyu Luis at Jessy pinapa inggit nyu LNG si angel itago nyu nlng relasyon nyung dalawa kkaumay kana dami mo ng nasaktan na babae Luis. Di ako matataka sa susunod si Jessy naman paiiyakin mu,” said one basher.
“Takot na c luis mawalan ng papatol sa kania pag nwla pa yan. kaya bantay sarado na. alam na ndi na xa babalikan ni angel,” say ng isa pang basher.
“I’m not a fan of Jessie but i like her. She looks like a nice person. Enjoy whatever you have with Luis. People deserve to be happy,” katwiran naman ng isang fan kay Jessy.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94