Sigaw ng netizens: Mga manyak lang ang interesado sa pwet at boobs mo!

SOCIETY is funny. They ask you to be yourself and yet they judge you.”

That was Ellen Adarna’s message post which drew violent reactions from netizens.

She must be explaining her recent post in which she was au naturel. Marami ang naloka sa kanyang nude photo na ‘yon.

Netizens did bark at her recent post. Talagang imbiyerna sila sa starlet na ito na halatang nagpapapansin.

“Don’t confuse being true to yourself and being KSP. You took your own vids and photos and posted them publicly. Kebs lang sana lahat kung di mo sinosocmed. Wag pavictim.”

“Ellen is vulgar and obscene. An entitled brat who thinks being a loose woman is the highlight of her career.”

“Why the need to show to everyone in the first place? Hanap ng validation? Pathetic. PS. Sinong nagdedemand makakita ng puwet ni ellen at mga kawalwalan nya? Definitely hindi ako. Mga manyaks lang siguro.”

“Please also remember that we are also responsible with the younger generation’s well being. Lalo pa’t public figure ka. May responsibilidad kang makaimpluwensya ng pananaw ng madla. Artista ka, hindi ka lang normal na tao. Pagpasok mo ng showbiz, binuksan mo na ang sarili mo sa lahat.”

‘Yan ang sentiments ng mga tao sa isang popular website.