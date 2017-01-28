Derek Ramsay mas hinangaan ang pagiging Pinoy sa pagtatanggol kay Maxine Medina

FEEL din namin ang pagtatanggol ni papa Derek Ramsay kay Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina.
Bilang isang hunk actor at isa sa mga tinitilian sa bansa, may K si papa D na pumuri ng ganda at aura ng isang babae.
Pero mas kahanga-hanga ang pagiging Pinoy niya dahil pride at honor ng bansa ang mas tiningnan niya na dapat irespeto sa isang Philippine bet sa Miss Universe.
Busy si papa D sa ilang Miss Universe activities as either host o escort. Sa husay niya, hindi tayo magugulat na mabighani ang mga beauties sa kanya. which leads us to asking, ano nga ba ang lagay ng puso nito dahil as of last time, balita nating okey naman ang lovelife niya.
Wala nga lang masyadong fanfare o ek-ek sa social media unlike in his past relationships. Unless, mayroon tayong hindi nababalitaan about his girlfriend, di ba kapatid na Ervin?
