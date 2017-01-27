May-ari ng punerarya kung saan dinala ang pinatay na Koreano nasa kustodiya na ng NBI INQUIRER.net

NASA kustodiya na ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang may-ari ng Gream Funeral Services kung saan dinala ang mga labi ng pinatay na negosyanteng Koreano na si Jee Ick Joo, ayon kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II kahapon. “He voluntarily sought the NBI’s protective custody,” sabi ni Aguirre. Dumating is Gerardo Santiago, may-ari ng Gream Funeral Homes sa Pilipinas ganap na alas-6 ng umaga sakay ng Philippine Airlines Flight PR No. 119 mula Pearson Airport sa Toronto, Canada. Matatandaang dinala ang katawan ni Jee sa Gream Funeral Homes matapos siyang patayin noong Oktubre, 2016. Batay sa testimonya ng akusadong si Senior Police Officer 4 (SP04) Roy Villegas, binayaran si Santiago ng P30,000 at isang golf set. Idinagdag ni Aguirre na nagsimulang magpadala si Santiago ng mga feelers noong isang linggo. Hiniling ni Santiago na protektahan siya ng NBI kapag dumating na siya sa bansa. Ayon pa kay Aguirre, dalawang grupo ang nagpapadala ng death threat kay Santiago. Tumanggi naman si Aguirre na magbigay ng detalye kaugnay ng mga taong nasa likod ng dalawang grupo. Sinabi pa ni Aguirre na hiniling ni Santiago na isailalim siya sa Witness Protection Program (WPP) ng gobyerno. “He asked the NBI that he be placed under WPP. I told him it is imperative that he execute a statement because it will be used as basis whether he will be admitted or not,” sabi ni Aguirre.

