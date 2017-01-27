Pagtukoy sa mga sangkot sa talamak na Tokhang for ransom suportado ng Palasyo

SINABI ng Palasyo na suportado ni Pangulong Duterte ang isinasagawang imbestigasyon ng Senado na naglalayong matukoy ang mga pulis na sangkot sa talamak na “Tokhang for ransom.”

Sa isang briefing, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na mismong si Duterte na ang nagsabi na mahaharap sa matinding kaparusahan ang mga pulis na mapapatunayang sangkot sa pagdukot at pagpatay sa negosyanteng Koreano na si Koreanong si Jee Ick-joo.

“Again like we would say, the proceedings are running on parallel tracks, you know. One is to address the apparent proliferation… not proliferation but the apparent existence of rogue cops. On the other hand… as the President has said, he continues to protect their efforts, assuming regularity, assuming regularity. But it’s running on parallel tracks and the President has said that he will deal quite severely with those who are erring,” sabi ni Abella.

Ito’y matapos maglabas si Sen. Panfilo Lacson ng isang video na magpapatunay na hindi isang isolated na kaso ang kontrobersiyal ang pagdukot at pagpatay kay Jee.

“I would say yes that we will just follow the precedings and let it unfold as it does,” ayon pa kay Abella.