Distributor ng droga sa Quezon arestado

ARESTADO ang isang “high-value target” na siya umanong nagsusuplay ng droga sa Quezon matapos ang isinagawang buy-bust operation sa Lucena City kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Sinabi ni Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon police director, na nahuli ng mga operatiba mula sa Quezon police intelligence unit si Nestor Briones, 35, matapos itong magbenta ng isang sachet ng shabu sa isang undercover na pulis sa Barangay (village) sa Lucena City ganap na alas-10 ng umaga noong Huwebes. Idinagdag ni Armamento na nakalista si Briones “distributor” ng natitirang mga miyembro ng Alcala drug group. Naaresto na ang karamihan ng mga lider ng Alcala drug group noong isang taon at nakakulong ngayon sa Quezon district jail. Naaresto rin sina Rosette de Leon, 40, ka-live in ni Briones at Jean Layson, 47. Kapwa kasabwat ni Briones ang dalawa sa iligal na droga. Nakumpiska ng mga pulis ang limang sachet ng shabu na tumitimbang ng tatlong gramo at nagkakahalaga ng P5,600 mula sa mga suspek.

