Temperatura sa Baguio umabot ng 11 degrees Inquirer

NAITALA ngayon araw ang pinakamababang temperatura sa Baguio City matapos itong umabot sa 11 degrees Celsius, ayon sa weather bureau. Sinabi ni Efren Dalipog, weather observer ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) station sa Baguio City na ito rin ang pinakamababang temperatura simula pa noong Disyembre noong isang taon. Idinagdag ni Dapilog na patuloy ang pagbaba temperatura sa Baguio City simula pa noong Lunes at inaasahang bababa pa ito sa mga susunod na raw dahil na rin sa cold front. Ayon kay Dapilog, noong Enero 23, nakapagtala ang Pagasa 14.2 degrees, 14.4 noong Enero 24; 13.5, Enero 25; at 13.2, Enero 26. “The chill was first felt this year on Jan. 9 when the temperature plunged at 11 degrees,” sabi ni Dalipog. Ikinatuwa naman ng mga residente ang malamig na panahon sa harap naman ng pagdiriwang ng lungsod ng taunang Panagbenga o flower festival, na magsisimula sa susunod na linggo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.