Barangay captain arestado sa drug bust sa Cebu

NAARESTO ng mga miyembro ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency sa Central Visayas (PDEA-7) ang isang kapitan ng barangay sa Toledo City dahil umano sa pagtutulak ng droga. Nahuli si Eduardo Bacalso, barangay chairman ng Sangi sa Toledo City, matapos ang isinagawang operasyon sa loob ng kanyang bahay ganap na alas-5 ng hapon noong Huwebes. Hindi naman nanlaban si Bacalso. Itinanggi naman ni Bacalso ang mga akusasyon laban sa kanya. Sinabi ni PDEA-7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz na dalawang taon na silang nagsasagawa ng surveillance laban kay Bacalso. Idinagdag ni Ruiz na kilalang tulak ang 50-anyos na kapitan ng baragay sa Toledo City. “We’ve been transacting with him but he would lie low every time he noticed that he was being monitored,” sabi ni Ruiz. “We, however, did not stop pursuing him until we finally got his trust.” Narekober mula kay Bacalso ang 105 gramo ng shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P378,000 at isang hindi lisensiyadong .38 revolver.

