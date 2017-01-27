8 sa 10 Pinoy nais iginiit ng PH ang karapatan nito sa South China Sea—Pulse Asia INQUIRER.net

WALO sa 10 Pinoy ang naniniwala na dapat iginiit ng gobyerno ang karapatan nito sa West Philippines Sea, ayon sa pinakahuling survey ng Pulse Asia. Batay sa survey na isinagawa mula Disyembre 6 hanggang 11, lumalabas na 84 porsiyent sa mga tinanong nito ang pabor, samantalang tatlong porsiyento lamang ang hindi sang-ayon at 12 porsiyento ang hindi naman makapagdesisyon. Pinakamataas ang nakuhang pagsang-ayon sa National Capital Region, na nakakuha ng 92 porsiyento, kumpara sa Mindanao, 87 porsiyento, Luzon, 83 porsiyento at Visayas, 77 porsiyento. Nauna nang naglabas ng survey ang Pulse Asia kung saan sinabi ng mga tinanong na mas pinagkakatiwalaan nila ang United States, Japan at United Nations, kumpara sa China at Russia, na siyang kinakaibigan ngayon ni Pangulong Duterte.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.