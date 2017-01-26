Liza sa pagsali sa beauty contest: Hindi ko talaga nakikita ang sarili ko roon!

HINDI lang sina Enrique Gil at 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach ang naniniwalang kering-keri ni Liza Soberano na maiuwi ang titulo at korona ng Miss U sakaling sumali ito sa Bb. Pilipinas.

Napakaraming netizens ang pumipilit kay Liza na mag-join na sa beauty pageant dahil sayang naman daw ang ganda at talino nito. Sure na sure raw sila na hindi bibiguin ng dalaga ang sambayanang Pinoy pagdating sa mundo ng beauty contest.

Handa pang itaya ni Enrique ang lahat daw ng yaman niya para sa kanyang rumored girlfriend kapag sumali ito ng Miss U. Para sa binata, si Liza lang ang nag-iisang Miss Universe ng buhay niya.

Sa isang interview, muling sinagot ni Liza ang tanong kung may plano ba siyang sumali sa kahit anong beauty pageant, aniya, wala raw sa priorities niya ngayon ang rumampa sa mga beauty contest.

“It would be an honor to become Miss Philippines and join Miss Universe but I really don’t see myself in that path.

“It’s not for me. But natutuwa naman ako na people are telling me that I should join and stuff. Nakaka-touch din naman but it’s really not for me,” sey ng Kapamilya actress.

Samantala, natanong din ang dalaga kung ano ang reaksiyon niya nang kumalat sa social media ang litrato ni Quen katabi si Miss Universe-Costa Rica na kuha sa Miss U national gift auction last Monday.

Kasama raw dapat si Liza sa nasabing event, “I was doing a shoot that time. I was invited as well pero due to my schedule, hindi ako nakapunta. I really wanted to go.”

Dugtong ni Liza sa nasabing panayam, “He told me right away. ‘Hopie, may picture ako with Miss Costa Rica, ha? Ipo-post ko.’ I said, ‘Okay I don’t mind. You don’t have to make paalam or anything. It doesn’t matter to me.’”

Hirit pa ng dalaga, “It was his first time ever. Siyempre Quen is a guy. He is not really into girly girl things. Natuwa siya and he called me. He said, ‘Why don’t you join?’ I was like, it’s not really my thing.”

Tungkol naman sa Valentine’s day, “The premiere night of our movie ‘My Ex and Whys’ is on February 14, Valentine’s Day. That’s my Valentine’s date, not only with Quen but also with our supporters, with the cast and crew of the movie.”

Buong February ay magiging busy sina Liza at Enrique pero promise ng dalaga sisiguruhin niyang may regalo siya kay Quen sa Araw ng mga Puso. Showing na ang “My Ex and Why’s” sa Feb. 15.

q q q