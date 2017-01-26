Ellen Adarna binatikos sa pagbibilad ng hubo’t hubad na katawan sa social media

When Ellen Adarna posted her nude photo on her Instagram ay marami ang naiskandalo.

Although nakadapa naman siya sa picture, she was clearly hubo’t hubad. Nothing new. We’ve seen her earlier photos in a beach where she was also nude. But it had netizens’s tongues wagging. Kaliwa’t kanang batikos ang inabot ng sexy starlet.

“Grabe. Nakadrugs ata yan lantaran na kung magpost sa account nia.”

“Hubad pa more…wla na yata kakasya na damit ky ellen kya naghubad n lng. Sosmaryosep.”

“She’s got look and figures as well as money, in fact she’s the daughter of a motel magnate but why she has to do that? Please respect yourself Ellen.”

Those were some of the comments on an online portal.

“I really hate when people start acting like they don’t have weakness/flaws. Everyone has the freedom of expression. So if that’s her way of expressing her feelings then so be it. Elen is not barging on the lives of the haters anyway,” pagtatanggol ng isang fan kay Ellen.