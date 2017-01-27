G Toengi tinawag na bugok ni Mocha; Grace Poe, FPJ damay

MOCHA Uson was obviously infuriated when G Toengi questioned her credentials for being chosen as one of the board members of the MTRCB.

Kinuwestiyon kasi ni G kay Sec. Martin Andanar ang qualification ni Mocha sa isang presscon.

A Filipina blogger named Maharlika defended Mocha and said, “Kung meron tayong mga bugok na Congressman na ang iba diyan ay walang qualifications, bakit ‘di natin pagbigyan ang isang Mocha na maglingkod sa ating bayan, ‘di po ba?” say ni Maharlika kay G.

On her blog naman, Mocha defended herself and posted this message: “HONESTLY, I AM NOT COMFORTABLE JUSTIFYING MY QUALIFICATIONS AS MTRCB BOARD MEMBER KAYA LANG MASYADO KANG MAPANGHUSGA.

“I am a Filipino. I am more than 21 years old. I have no criminal record. I WAS a sex blogger. That was 7 years ago.

“Now let me ask you, si GRACE POE ay naging MTRCB Chairman noong panahon ni AQUINO, tama? Ano po ang qualification niya bilang isang Chairman aside from being the daughter of FPJ? Naging artista po ba siya? Naging TV personality ba siya? Naging entertainer ba siya?

“But I never questioned her appointment as MTRCB CHAIRMAN. Now if you are trying to question my appointment as BOARD MEMBER then why didn’t you question the appointed MTRCB CHAIRMAN of AQUINO? Simple answer, MIYEMBRO KA NG MGA BUGOK!

“Kung pagiging sex blogger ko NOON pa rin ang isyu niyo ay wala na akong magagawa sa pag-iisip niyong talangka. Lahat ng tao puwede magbago!”